Irish Coffee: Know The Recipe Of This Rich Cocktail

Bhubaneswar: Irish coffee is a cocktail of sweetened coffee, Irish whiskey, and whipped cream that is not only acceptable but also expected as a morning treat on holidays.

Ingredients:

1 cup freshly brewed hot coffee

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 jigger Irish whiskey (1 1/2 ounces or 3 tablespoons)

Heavy cream, slightly whipped

Directions: