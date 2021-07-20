Irish Coffee
Irish Coffee: Know The Recipe Of This Rich Cocktail

Bhubaneswar: Irish coffee is a cocktail of sweetened coffee, Irish whiskey, and whipped cream that is not only acceptable but also expected as a morning treat on holidays.

Ingredients:                                                                                            

  • 1 cup freshly brewed hot coffee
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 jigger Irish whiskey (1 1/2 ounces or 3 tablespoons)
  • Heavy cream, slightly whipped

Directions:        

  1. Preheat your mug, then fill with coffee. Pour hot water into a mug or heatproof glass to take the chill off. Pour out the water. This will also prevent your glass from cracking. Fill the mug about 3/4 full with the coffee.
  2. Add sweetener. Add the granulated and brown sugars and stir until fully dissolved.
  3. Add Irish whiskey. Add the whiskey and stir to incorporate.
  4. Top with whipped cream. If using lightly whipped cream, pour it slowly over a warm spoon onto the coffee, being careful not to break the coffee’s surface. This takes some practice. A more foolproof way to not break the surface is to whip the cream a bit more and dollop it gently on top. Drink while hot!
