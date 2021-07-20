Irish Coffee: Know The Recipe Of This Rich Cocktail
Bhubaneswar: Irish coffee is a cocktail of sweetened coffee, Irish whiskey, and whipped cream that is not only acceptable but also expected as a morning treat on holidays.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup freshly brewed hot coffee
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 jigger Irish whiskey (1 1/2 ounces or 3 tablespoons)
- Heavy cream, slightly whipped
Directions:
- Preheat your mug, then fill with coffee. Pour hot water into a mug or heatproof glass to take the chill off. Pour out the water. This will also prevent your glass from cracking. Fill the mug about 3/4 full with the coffee.
- Add sweetener. Add the granulated and brown sugars and stir until fully dissolved.
- Add Irish whiskey. Add the whiskey and stir to incorporate.
- Top with whipped cream. If using lightly whipped cream, pour it slowly over a warm spoon onto the coffee, being careful not to break the coffee’s surface. This takes some practice. A more foolproof way to not break the surface is to whip the cream a bit more and dollop it gently on top. Drink while hot!