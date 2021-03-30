Irfan Pathan Fourth India Legends Player to Test Covid Positive

New Delhi: Irfan Pathan has become the fourth player to test positive for Covid-19 from among those who played in the recently concluded Road Safety World Series.

He was also in the commentary box during India vs England ODI series.

On Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar announced that he had tested positive for the virus, and his announcement was followed by similar ones from Irfan’s half-brother Yusuf Pathan, and S Badrinath.

Irfan said he was showing no symptoms and had isolated himself at home, making the announcement of his positive test on Twitter, like Tendulkar, Yusuf, and Badrinath had.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in recent past to please get themselves tested,” Irfan wrote. “Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health.”

The tournament took place in the Indian city of Raipur from March 7 to 21.

Irfan was part of the Indian team alongside Tendulkar, Yusuf, and Badrinath, with India ending up triumphant the tournament.