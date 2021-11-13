IREDA Registers All-Time High Half-Yearly Profit After Tax

New Delhi: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a PSU under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) today announced audited financial results for Half-year-1 and Quarter-2FY2021-22 ending 30th September 2021.

The company has posted Total Income from Operations of Rs. 684.80 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 110.27 crore for Q2 FY22. The company has reported all-time high half-yearly PAT of Rs 299.90 crore.

The Board of Directors of IREDA approved the Audited Financial Results for H1 & Q2 FY 2021-22 ending 30th September 2021in a meeting held today while lauding the company’s performance and growth.

Highlights of Half Yearly results ended on 30th September 2021as compared to corresponding period during FY 2020-21 as follows:

Profit After Taxgrown to Rs. 299.90 crore against Rs. 206.63 crore. (All-time high)

Total Income from Operations increased to Rs. 1386.97 crore against Rs. 1284.94 crore. (Up by 8%)

Reduction in Net NPA (%):4.87% against 5.79% (Reduction by 16%)

Net-worth:Rs. 3333.19 crore against Rs. 2742.98 crore (Up by 22%)

Highlights of Q2 FY 2021-22as compared to corresponding period during FY 2020-21 as follows: