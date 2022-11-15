IRCTC To Customise The Menu So As To Include Regional Cuisines

As a measure to improve catering services on trains, it has been decided to give IRCTC flexibility to customize the menu so as to include the items of regional cuisines/preferences, seasonal delicacies, requirement during festivals, food items as per the preferences of different group of passengers such as diabetic food, baby food, health food options including millet based local products, etc.

Accordingly, Railway Ministry has approved this on certain condition so that quality and hygiene of food will be maintained giving priority on local and seasonal food and food for certain categories of people.

For prepaid trains; in which catering charges are included in the passenger fare; the menu shall be decided by IRCTC within the tariff already notified. In addition, sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP will also be permitted on these prepaid trains. Menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals will be decided by IRCTC.

For other mail/Express trains, menu budget segment items like standard meals shall be decided by IRCTC within the fixed tariff already notified. Menu and tariff of Janta meals shall remain unchanged.

Apart from this, Sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP will be permitted on mail/Express trains. Menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals will also be decided by IRCTC.

While deciding the menu, IRCTC shall ensure that; upgradation in quality and standards of food and service is maintained and safeguards are built into avoid frequent and undue changes such as curtailment in quantity and quality, use of inferior brands etc to avoid passenger grievances. Similarly, the menu should be commensurate with the tariff and menus are pre-notified for information of passengers and advised to Railways before introduction.