IRCTC Bhubaneswar Launches ‘Pilgrim Special Tourist Train’ For Western India

Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at Bhubaneswar has launched Special Tour Package “Pilgrim Special Tourist Train” for Western India. After successful operation of its 1st Pilgrim Special Tourist Train towards Varanasi, Gaya & Prayagraj, the second Pilgrim Special Tourist Train will cover Dwaraka, Somnath Temple, Nageswar, Bet Dwaraka, Ahmedabad & Statue of Unity in November, 2021.

The package will start from Visakhapatnam on 28th November and will end on 8th December 2021 for 10 nights and 11 days. This train will provide boarding points at Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Talcher Road, Angul, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda in Odisha. Tourist and religious destinations like Statue of Unity, Dwarakadhish Temple, Nageswar Jyotirling, Somnath Jyotirling, Kirti Mandir, Akshardham Temple will be covered in the package.

For Single occupancy, the package cost will be Rupees 10400/- in Standard package (Sleeper Class) and Rupees 17330/- in Comfort package (AC-3 Tier). The package includes Night accommodation (Dormitory for Sleeper Class and 3 Star Hotels for AC 3 Tier), Sightseeing, Veg Meals for Breakfast and Dinners/Lunches, Tour Escorts and unarmed Security arrangements, Travel Insurance and Parking & Toll Charges, etc.

The passengers of this region may avail the above Tourist Package System to visit religious places and tourist destinations from the boarding points from the above Stations from Odisha towards Gujurat with a minimum price.

Apart from this, IRCTC Regional Office at Bhubaneswar also offering the most affordable domestic Air Packages to various parts of India like Kashmir, Assam, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh & South India viz. Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum etc. These packages will be available on Group departures and customised basis on requirement.