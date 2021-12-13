IRCTC Bhubaneswar Introduces Special Tourist Trains To Vibrant Gujarat, Vaishnodevi

Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at Bhubaneswar has launched Special Tour Packages “Pilgrim Special Tourist Train” Vibrant Gujarat, for Western India in the month of January, 2022 and Bharat Darshan Tourist Train towards North India with visiting Mata Vaishnodevi in March, 2022.

The Special train towards Gujarat in Western India will have boarding points in Odisha at Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Talcher Road, Angul, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda on 21st January’ 2022. The Special train towards North India visit with Maata Vaishnodevi will have boarding points in Odisha at Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak & Balasore on 19th March, 2022.

This is a very rare opportunity for common man to visit important religious & tourist places at very affordable rates. Packages are all inclusive including Accommodation, Road Transport, Sight Seeing, Veg Meals (Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner), IRCTC Tour escorts and Travel Insurance.

Vibrant Gujarat Tourist package towards Western India will have cost Rupees 10,400/- in Standard and Rupees 17, 300/- in Comfort (10 Nights/11 Days). Tourist will visit Jyotirlinga in Somnath, Dwaraka Dheesh Temple, Jyotirling at Nageswar, Temple of Krishna at Bet Dwaraka, Akshardham Temple & Sabaramati Ashram in Ahmedabad and Statue of Unity – The World’s Tallest Statue to be visited in Gujarat in Mid January, 2022.

Uttar Bharat Darshan (North India Visit) with Maata Vaishno Devi Tourist package towards North India will have cost Rupees 8, 510/- in Standard and Rupees 10, 400/- in Comfort package (08 Nights & 09 Days). Tourist will visit Mata Vaishnodevi at Katra, Tal Mahal & Fort at Agra, Krishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura, Golden Temple and Wagah Border in Amritsar and Mansa Devi Temple & Gaanga Aarti in Haridwar to be visited in Bharat Darshan Tourist Train on 19th March, 2022.

For Single occupancy, the package for Vibrant Gujarat will cost Rupees 10400/- in Standard package (Sleeper Class) and Rupees 17330/- in Comfort package (AC-3 Tier). The package includes Night accommodation (Dormitory /Hall/Budget Hotel), Sightseeing, Veg Meals for Breakfast and Dinners/Lunches, Tour Escorts and unarmed Security arrangements, Travel Insurance and Parking & Toll Charges, etc. Similarly, Single occupancy for Uttar Bharat Darshan will cost Rupees 8510/- in Standard package (Sleeper Class) and Rupees 10400/- in Comfort package (AC-3 Tier).

The passengers of this region may avail the above Tourist Package System to visit religious places and tourist destinations from the boarding points from the above Stations from Odisha towards Gujurat & North India with a minimum price.

Apart from this, IRCTC Regional Office at Bhubaneswar also offering the most affordable domestic Air Packages to various parts of India and abroad. These packages will be available on Group departures and customized basis on requirement.