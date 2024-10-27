Tehran: Iran’s supreme leader stated on Sunday that the recent Israeli attack on Iran should neither be overstated nor minimized, although he refrained from advocating for retaliation.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s comments indicate that Iran is deliberating its reaction to the assault. Iran’s military has prioritized a cease-fire in Gaza or Lebanon over any retaliatory measures against Israel, but Iranian officials maintain their right to retaliate.

“The wrongful acts of the Israeli regime from two nights ago must not be blown out of proportion or trivialized,” Khamenei declared. “The Israeli regime’s errors must be corrected. It is crucial to demonstrate the Iranian nation’s and its youth’s strength, resolve, and proactivity.”

He further stated: “Deciding how to manifest the Iranian people’s strength and resolve to the Israeli regime and undertaking actions that benefit this nation and country is the responsibility of the authorities.”

Numerous Israeli aircraft carried out three rounds of strikes before dawn on missile production facilities and other targets near Tehran and in western Iran, according to Israel’s military.

Iran warned Israel yesterday that it would defend itself. Israel responded by stating that Tehran would face severe consequences if it chose to retaliate.

The Israeli offensive follows weeks after Iran launched approximately 200 missiles in what was only the second direct assault against its arch-foe.

Israel has been engaged in extended conflicts with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. These conflicts were sparked by an attack from Hamas on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of over 1200 individuals. Since then, Israeli strikes have resulted in thousands of civilian casualties in both Gaza and Lebanon.