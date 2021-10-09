Iran’s First President After 1979 Revolution, Abolhassan Banisadr, Dies

Tehran: Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran’s first president after the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, breathed his last on Saturday. He was 88.

According to the family sources, Banisadr died at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris following a long illness.

In announcing the death, his family said on his website that Bani-Sadr had “defended freedom in the face of new tyranny and oppression in the name of religion”.

Abolhassan had fled Tehran after being impeached for challenging the growing power of clerics as the nation became a theocracy.