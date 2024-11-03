Tehran: In a bold act of defiance, a young woman at the Islamic Azad University stripped down to her underwear on Saturday, reportedly to protest against Iran’s strict Islamic dress code. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, has sparked significant attention and debate both within Iran and internationally.

The student, whose identity remains undisclosed, was seen walking outside the university campus in her undergarments. This act of protest comes amid ongoing tensions and demonstrations against the mandatory hijab law, which has been a contentious issue in Iran, especially following the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

University spokesperson Amir Mahjob stated that the student was under severe mental pressure and suggested she might be suffering from a mental disorder. Following her arrest by security guards, there are reports that she was beaten during the detention process.

Amnesty International has condemned the arrest, calling for her immediate and unconditional release and urging authorities to protect her from torture and ensure she has access to her family and legal representation.