Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi Wears Noose At Cannes To Protest Executions

Paris: Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi wore a dress with a ‘noose’ as a part of it to protest against the executions in Iran. The attempt has been praised by some while others have gone critical of it.

The 33-year-old model also shared her video on Instagram that she “dedicated to the people of Iran” after making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She shared the video with the hashtag, “#StopExecutionsInIran,” New York Post reported. ‘Stop Execution’ was written on her dress.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAHLAGHA ☽ (@mahlaghajaberi)

</>

Iran has executed multiple citizens by hangings in recent weeks. The country has carried out at least 90 executions in the last 18 days, marking May as the “bloodiest month” in the nation over the last five years, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group.

This comes even after the Biden administration and an admonition “not carry out these executions.”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAHLAGHA ☽ (@mahlaghajaberi)

</>

Meanwhile, Jaberi’s video and outfit is going viral online, with journalists and government officials either praising or criticising the model for her protest video.

After receiving backlash online, Jaberi posted a statement to her Instagram account to bring some clarity about her fashion choice.

“76th Cannes Film Festival 2nd look,” she wrote. “My dress designed by @jilaatelier. We wanted to make a fashion statement to observe the glamour of Cannes, but more importantly, to bring media attention to the wrongful executions of Iranian people. Unfortunately, political statements are not allowed at the film festival and the security stopped me from showing the back of my dress, but the ‘noose’ meaning was well understood.”