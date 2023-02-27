Irani Cup: Mayank Agarwal To Lead Rest Of India Against Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal will lead the Rest of India (ROI) team against Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup, scheduled to begin on 1st March in Gwalior.

Agarwal has been rewarded for being the leading run-scorer of the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy season where he scored 990 runs in 13 innings, with a highest score of 249. He is likely to partner Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Agarwal last featured for India in March 2022 in a Test against Sri Lanka and has since failed to secure his place on the national side.

Rest of India squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav(WK), Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Harvik Desai, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Mayank Markande, Pulkit Narang and Sudip Kumar Gharami

Madhya Pradesh squad: Himanshu Mantri (Captain & WK), Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Aman Solanki, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Ankit Kushwah, Gaurav Yadav, Anubhav Agarwal and Mihir Hirwani.