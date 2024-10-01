Iran launched an attack on Israel, retaliating for the deaths of top leaders from Hezbollah and Hamas, militant groups supported by Tehran in the Middle East to oppose the United States and Israel.

These are our hypersonic systems, catch them if you can! pic.twitter.com/VrIZsNcW25 — Iran Military (@IRIran_Military) October 1, 2024

Following the directive of the Khamenei regime, over a hundred rockets, including ballistic missiles, were fired near Tel Aviv. In response, Israel activated its Iron Dome defence system to protect its civilians from external aggression.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted what Iran described as terrorist crimes by launching ballistic missiles at a site in Erbil, northern Iraq, believed to be a major intelligence headquarters for Israel’s Mossad agency, with several missiles landing near the U.S. Consulate.

The Israeli military reported that Iran had fired a barrage of missiles into Israel, triggering air raid sirens nationwide. Civilians were instructed to stay near bomb shelters during the missile attack. So far, no casualties have been reported.

🔴 Watch: Iranian missiles target Jews, Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem’s Old City. We will take every measure necessary to protect the people of Israel. pic.twitter.com/xhjpbR9D2B — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 1, 2024

In reaction, President Joe Biden directed the U.S. military to intercept the Iranian missiles, a decision announced by the White House following the missile launch. According to Reuters, which cited Israeli sources, up to a hundred missiles were fired.

This morning, @VP and I convened our national security team to discuss Iranian plans to launch an imminent missile attack against Israel. We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 1, 2024

As a precaution, Israel’s airspace has been shut down, with incoming flights rerouted to alternate airports.

A senior U.S. administration official disclosed earlier that Iran was poised to “immediately” carry out a ballistic missile strike on Israel and cautioned that any attack by Iran would result in “severe consequences.”

This assault occurred amidst a rapid intensification of regional conflict, sparked by Israel’s ground incursions into Lebanon and a strike in Beirut that resulted in the deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and senior official Nabil Kaouk.