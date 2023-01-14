Iran Hangs Former Defense Ministry Official On Spy Charges

Tehran: Iran on Saturday executed former top defence official and dual British national Alireza Akbari, on charges of espionage for the British spy agency, the judiciary said early Saturday.

Akbari was executed after being sentenced to death for “corruption on earth and harming the country’s internal and external security by passing on intelligence”, as per reports.

Akbari, 61, was arrested in Iran in 2019. His detention and death sentence were revealed earlier this week.

A former senior commander in the Revolutionary Guards Corps and a veteran of the Iran-Iraq war, Akbari had served in a number of senior defense, nuclear and national security roles for nearly three decades.

In a video published by Iranian media, Akbari is seen apparently talking about his contacts with Britain.

He also says he was questioned by the British about Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, assassinated in November 2020 in an attack that Tehran blames on arch-foe Israel.

In early December, Iran executed four people accused of working with Israeli intelligence.