Iran-Backed Hezbollah Warns Israel of ‘Surprise Attack’

Iran-backed Lebanese outfit Hezbollah warned Israel of potential surprise attacks as the Gaza conflict enters its eighth month. Marking the 24th anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah announced the warning in a televised speech.

Nasrallah on Friday said that Israel had not achieved any of its goals by launching a war on Gaza. Further, he warned saying, “You must expect surprises from our resistance”.

Israel has been conducting a military offensive in Gaza since the October 7 attack by the Palestinian Hamas group left over a thousand dead in bordering Israeli towns. Hezbollah, which emerged as a strong force during the Lebanon civil war, had been engaged in fighting Israel in a show of support for the Palestinian cause and Gaza.

Nasrallah mentioned the European nations’ recognition of the Palestinian state and said, “The recognition of the Palestinian state by a number of European countries is a great loss for the occupation”. However, he termed the recognition, a result of the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood battle’.

“One of the results of the Al-Aqsa Flood and the steadfastness of the resistance is that today Israel is appearing before the ICJ,” he said.

Nasrallah accused Israel of not respecting international resolutions and launching violent raids on Rafah despite the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order to immediately halt its military offensive.