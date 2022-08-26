iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Details Here

New Delhi: iQoo Z6 series smartphone has been launched. The series includes iQoo Z6 and the iQoo Z6x. The new iQoo Z6 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Flash Charge fast charging technology. On the other hand, the iQoo Z6x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC along with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 44W Flash Charge technology.

iQoo Z6, iQoo Z6x price, availability

The iQoo Z6 offers three configuration options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. These models cost CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000), CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000), and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000), respectively. This regular iQoo variant comes in Golden Orage, Ink Jade, and Star Sea Blue colours.

Meanwhile, the iQoo Z6x comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. They are priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000), CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,500), and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), respectively. The smartphone offers Blue Ice, Black Mirror, and Blazing Orange colour options. Both of these iQoo smartphones will go on sale in China starting from September 1.

iQoo Z6 specifications, features

The regular variant from iQoo Z6 series sports a 6.64-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1,080×2,388 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz sampling rate. The iQoo Z6 runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with Adreno 642L GPU. The smartphone houses up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQoo Z6 features a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 apertures. The rear camera setup supports up to 4K recording and up to full-HD slow-motion recording. The smartphone also sports an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The new handset measures 164.17×75.80×8.59mm and weighs about 194.6g. The iQoo Z6 packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Flash Charge. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Wake facial recognition technology. This dual-SIM 5G smartphone also comes with support for Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.