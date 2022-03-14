iQoo Z6 5G Launch Date Set For March 16: Here’s What To Expect

New Delhi: The iQoo is all set to launch in India on March 16. iQoo has additionally hinted at the value of the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone will characteristic a Snapdragon 695 SoC below the hood. It can additionally sport a 6.58-inch show, with a refresh price of 120Hz. The iQoo Z6 5G may also characteristic a 5 layered liquid cooling system for thermal administration, in keeping with the corporate.

iQoo Z6 5G worth in India (anticipated)

On Sunday, the iQoo India deal with Twitter announced the iQoo Z6 5G India launch date can be March 16. It additionally results in a microsite on Amazon, the place the upcoming smartphone is claimed to be the quickest smartphone within the Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 18,000 worth section on the e-commerce platform. While this means that the smartphone could possibly be priced beneath the Rs. 18,000 mark, the official pricing for the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone shall be revealed by the corporate on March 16, and the smartphone shall be accessible for buy through Amazon.

iQoo Z6 5G specs (anticipated)

According to the microsite, the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone will sport a 6.58-inch show with a refresh charge of 120Hz and DCI-P3 large colour gamut protection. It shall be powered by a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with unspecified LPDDR4X RAM. The website additionally particulars that the Snapdragon 695 SoC has an AnTuTu benchmark rating of 4,10,563 factors, increased than the three,92,543 rating of a smartphone geared up with a Snapdragon 750G processor, in accordance with the corporate.

As per earlier reports, the smartphone could possibly be launched in two RAM and storage variants — 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Details of RAM, storage and battery capability, in addition to connectivity choices are but to be revealed by the corporate. Meanwhile, the iQoo Z6 5G incorporates a five-layer liquid cooling system that’s claimed to cut back the floor temperature of the smartphone by round 3 levels, and CPU temperature by round 10 levels whereas enjoying CPU-intensive video games, in accordance with the corporate.