iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid Colour Variant Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: The iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid color variant has been launched in India. The iQOO Z5 smartphone hit the store shelves in India back in September. The device was available in three color options at the time of launch that includes Twilight Morning, Dream Space, and Blue Origin. Read on to know more.

Price

The iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid variant is priced at Rs. 23,990 for the 8GB RAM +128GB storage option and Rs. 26,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB one. Both these variants are available for purchase on the company’s website as well as on Amazon.

iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid specifications

The latest iQoo Z5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, boasts of a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W flash charge support.

The device works on an Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and supports dual-SIM slots including a Nano SIM. The iQoo Z5 has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR 10 support.

The iQoo Z5 gets its processing power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC that is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It boasts of a triple camera setting on the rear with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie shot is enabled by a 16MP sensor upfront.

iQoo Z5 has a 5,000mAh power bank that comes with 44W Flash Charge fast-charging support. The device has a fingerprint scanner on the side as well as a facial recognition option on the front. It’s connectivity options include the USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, USB OTG support, tri-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz, 5.1GHz, and 5.8GHz bands, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.