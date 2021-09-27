iQoo Z5 5G Launched In India: Know Details
New Delhi: iQoo Z5 has been launched in the Indian markets. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and has a hole-punch show with a 120Hz refresh charge. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and in addition, helps Face Wake facial recognition.
iQOO Z5 5G Price and Availability
iQOO Z5 is priced at INR 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and the top 12GB + 256GB handset will cost INR 26,999. Both the models will hit the market shelves from October 3 through iQOO.com and Amazon i.e. during the Great Indian Festival sale.
iQOO Z5 5G Specification
|MODEL
|iQOO Z5 5G
|Display
|6.7-inch display, 2400x1080p, 91.36% Screen-to-Body ratio, LCD, DCI-P3 colour space, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, TUV certfication
|Processor
|6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, Adreno 642L GPU
|Software
|Origin OS 1.0, Android 11
Storage 128GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1 storage)
|RAM
|8GB, 12GB (LPDDR5 standard)
|Battery
|5000 mAh, 44W Flash Charge
|Cameras
|Main camera-Triple cam, 64MP main camera (Samsung ISOCELL GW3, f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 120° FoV + 4cm macro sensor, Front camera-16MP (f/2.25 aperture)
|Connectivity
|5G SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11a, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Sensors
|Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Facial Recognition, Compass, Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor
Colours Mystic Space, Arctic Dawn
|Dimensions & Weight
|163.9 x 75.30 x 49mm, 193.15g