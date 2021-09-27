iQoo Z5 5G
iQoo Z5 5G Launched In India: Know Details

New Delhi: iQoo Z5 has been launched in the Indian markets. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and has a hole-punch show with a 120Hz refresh charge. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and in addition, helps Face Wake facial recognition. 

iQOO Z5 5G Price and Availability 

iQOO Z5 is priced at INR 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and the top 12GB + 256GB handset will cost INR 26,999. Both the models will hit the market shelves from October 3 through iQOO.com and Amazon i.e. during the Great Indian Festival sale. 

iQOO Z5 5G Specification 

     MODEL                                                               iQOO Z5 5G 
Display  6.7-inch display, 2400x1080p, 91.36% Screen-to-Body ratio, LCD, DCI-P3 colour space, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, TUV certfication 
Processor  6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, Adreno 642L GPU 
Software  Origin OS 1.0, Android 11 

Storage 128GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1 storage)  
RAM  8GB, 12GB (LPDDR5 standard) 
Battery   5000 mAh, 44W Flash Charge 
Cameras  Main camera-Triple cam, 64MP  main camera (Samsung ISOCELL GW3, f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 120° FoV + 4cm macro sensor, Front camera-16MP (f/2.25 aperture) 
Connectivity  5G SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11a, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack 
Sensors   Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Facial Recognition, Compass, Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor 

Colours Mystic Space, Arctic Dawn 
Dimensions & Weight  163.9 x 75.30 x 49mm, 193.15g 
