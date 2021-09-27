iQoo Z5 5G Launched In India: Know Details

New Delhi: iQoo Z5 has been launched in the Indian markets. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and has a hole-punch show with a 120Hz refresh charge. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and in addition, helps Face Wake facial recognition.

iQOO Z5 5G Price and Availability

iQOO Z5 is priced at INR 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and the top 12GB + 256GB handset will cost INR 26,999. Both the models will hit the market shelves from October 3 through iQOO.com and Amazon i.e. during the Great Indian Festival sale.

iQOO Z5 5G Specification