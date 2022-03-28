iQoo U5x Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: iQoo U5x has been launched in China.iQoo U5x boots Android 11-based Origin OS out-of-the-box and sports a dual-camera setup on the back. The new budget 4G smartphone from iQoo is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Read on to know more details.

iQoo U5x price

The iQoo U5x ships in two RAM and storage variants in China. The 4GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,700) and the 8GB + 128GB variant comes at a price of CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,100). The affordable handset from iQoo comes in two colour options — Polar Blue and Star Black. There is no official news about the smartphone’s availability in India as of now.

iQoo U5x specifications, features

Talking about the specification of the iQoo U5x smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It runs Android 11-based Origin OS out-of-the-box. The iQoo U5x sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) LCD display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.

In terms of optics, the iQoo U5x comes with a dual camera setup on the back, comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also flaunts an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls, which is housed in a waterdrop-style notch at the front.

The iQoo U5x features a polycarbonate body. It sports a power button on the right spine that doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone comes with a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The new smartphone from iQoo sports a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The iQoo U5x offers a standby battery life of up to 25.8 days. When gaming, the phone is said to last up to 10 hours on a single charge.