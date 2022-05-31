IQOO Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC And 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched In India: Check Specs

New Delhi: iQoo Neo 6 has been launched in India on Tuesday. The company’s latest addition to its Neo smartphone portfolio is equipped with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, which has a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera. Read on to know more.

IQOO Neo 6 price

At the time of writing this report, IQOO Neo 6 is available on Amazon at Rs. 29,999 (for the base 8/128GB model) but users can apply several offers to get the smartphone for Rs. 25,999 with an Amazon coupon worth Rs. 1,000 and Rs, 3,000 instant discounts using ICICI Bank’s credit or debit cards. More details about the offers are given on Amazon. Similarly, the 12/256GB model is available at Rs. 33,999 and along with all the offers, one can get it for Rs. 29,999. The IQOO Neo 6 is available in two colours: Dark Nova and Cyber Rage.

IQOO NEO 6 SPECIFICATIONS

Talking about the specification, the iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 398 pixels per inch, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and can achieve a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by one of the most powerful mobile chipsets by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 5G processor. The chipset comes with A77 architecture, has a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz and scores over 740K points on the Antutu benchmark.

Additionally, the device runs on a skin based on Android 12. When it comes to storage, the company provides two models in India – one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage and the other with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the back panel, the smartphone has three camera sensors – a 64MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front panel of the smartphone has a 16MP camera for taking selfies.

Moreover, there is a 4,700 mAH battery that supports 80W fast wired charging over a Type-C port. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. IQOO has also included a Cascade Cooling system in the device that keeps the temperature under control during long hours of gaming. Overall, the smartphone is a complete package for not only gamers but for regular users as well.