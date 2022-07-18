iQoo Neo 6 5G Maverick Orange Colour Variant Launched In India: Check Details Here

New Delhi: iQOO has launched its latest handset dubbed iQOO Neo 6 at Rs 29,999. The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 6 5G runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Read on to know more.

iQOO Neo 6 pricing, offers

The handset is already available in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 33,999. iQOO Neo 6 is already available in Dark Nova and Cyber Rage colour variants.

iQoo Neo 6 5G specifications

The iQoo Neo 6 5G Maverick Orange colour version is expected to come with the same specifications as other available colour variants. The Amazon listing indicates the presence of Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz refresh rate display and UFS 3.1 storage on the new variant. It will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 6 5G runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. iQoo has provided a liquid cooling vapour chamber on the handset for improved thermal management while gaming. The iQoo Neo 6 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1P primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor are some of the other highlights of the phone.