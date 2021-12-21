iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE Launched With Triple camera: Specifications And Price

New Delhi: iQOO has recently added two models to its Neo 5 series handsets in China. It includes the iQOO Neo 5S and iQOO Neo 5 SE, which are powered by Snapdragon 8-series processors and up to 12GB of RAM. Let us take a closer look at iQOO Neo 5S and iQOO Neo 5 SE specifications, features, and price.

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE price, sale

The iQOO Neo 5 SE priced at CNY 2,199 (around Rs 26,100) for the 8GB/128GB storage. The 8GB/256GB storage model and 12GB/256GB storage model are priced at CNY 2,399 (around Rs 28,500) and CNY 2,599 (around Rs 31,000) respectively. Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 5S is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 32,100) for the base model with 8GB RAM/128GB storage. The 8GB/256GB storage option costs CNY 2,899 (around Rs 34,500), and the 12GB/256GB storage is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 38,000).

Both iQOO 5 models are up for pre-order in China. The iQOO Neo 5S will be available for purchase on December 24, while iQOO Neo 5 SE will go on sale on December 28.

iQOO Neo 5S specs

Talking about the specification of iQOO Neo 5S, it features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage. The handset has a heat dissipation system as well. The new iQOO phone runs OriginOS Ocean-based Android 12 OS.

In terms of optics, the phone ships with a triple camera setup housing a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel shooter. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for a 66W fast charging solution. For security, it offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include- 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB-C port.