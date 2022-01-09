iQoo 9 Series Launched With 120W Fast Charging: Details Here 

New Delhi: iQOO launched the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro high-end gaming phones in China. The two phones share a lot of the same specs including Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 120Hz OLED displays, 50MP triple rear cameras, OriginOS Ocean Software, and a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. read on to know more.

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro price

The iQOO 9 starts at RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,800) for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will sell for RMB 4,399 (roughly Rs 51,500). The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will set buyers back by RMB 4,799 (roughly Rs 56,000).

The iQOO 9 Pro starts at RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,400) for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will sell for RMB 5,499 (roughly Rs 64,300). The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will set buyers back by RMB 5,999 (roughly Rs 70,000).

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro spec

The iQOO 9 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch curved 1440p or 2k resolution display with a hole punch cut-out. iQOO is using an LTPO E5 AMOLED panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS3.1 storage. Software is Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. Rounding off the package is a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

For photography, the iQOO 9 Pro has three cameras on the back with a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide-angle, and another 16MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The iQOO 9 gets a flat 1080p E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate in comparison. The secondary and tertiary back cameras are 13MP ultra wide-angle and 12MP depth. And, there is no wireless charging in this phone. The rest of the specs are the same as the pro model.