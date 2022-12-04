iQOO 11 To Launch In China On Dec 8: SD 8 Gen 2 Chipset, 200W Charging

iQOO is all set to launch its next-gen flagship series iQOO 11 on December 8 in China. The iQOO 10 successor is pitted to be the latest model to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

In addition to this, expect iQOO to bestow top-end cameras on the phone, which will have the regular and Pro variant like before.

iQOO 11 series will have the vanilla and the Pro variant and is said to be using the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on both phones. It is expected to offer a 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate screen.

The regular iQOO 11 will carry a flat design, while the Pro features a curved panel. Both variants are likely to be offered with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, which might not support expansion. iQOO still uses the Funtouch OS version but this time with the Android 13 version.

On the imaging front, iQOO 11 is likely to feature three cameras at the back, while the Pro includes a quad-rear camera setup. iQOO is expected to use the Vivo V2 custom chip for processing and low-light recording.

iQOO 11 should have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W charging, while the Pro variant is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery unit but offer you 200W charging speed, one of the fastest in the market.

These improvements could end up pushing the price level of the iQOO 11 series, especially when it comes to markets like India sometime early next year.