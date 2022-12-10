iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro 5G Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Specs, Prices

New Delhi: iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro 5G has been officially launched in China. At their heart lies Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The display, on both, is a 2K E6 AMOLED with LTPO 4.0 technology. iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro 5G are also among the first phones to launch with UFS4.0 storage.

iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro 5G Prices

iQOO 11 Pro price in China starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,000) for 8GB/256GB. You can get it with 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB for CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs 65,000) and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,000), respectively.

iQOO 11 price in China starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly 45,000) for 8GB/128GB. You can get it with 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB for CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs 48,500), CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 52,000) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,000), respectively.

General availability in China starts on December 21 for iQOO 11 Pro and December 12 for iQOO 11.

iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro 5G Specs, Features

iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro, both, have the same 6.78-inch 1440p E6 AMOLED display with LTPO 4.0. The panel here can refresh at up to 144 times per second. There is support for HDR 10+ playback and a tiny hole punch cutout at the centre. The only difference between the two phones’ screens is that the iQOO 11 Pro has a curved display while iQOO 11 is more 2.5D. Both come with an in-screen fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Under the hood, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. Running the show is OriginOS 3 software which is based on Android 13. iQOO phones are geared for gaming and as expected, the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro both have elaborate vapour chamber cooling.

For photography, while the iQOO 11 Pro comes with a 50MP main (Sony IMX866), 50MP ultrawide, and another 13MP portrait camera with 3x zoom, the iQOO 11 gets a 50MP main (Samsung GN5), 13MP portrait, and 8MP ultrawide (fixed focus so no macro). On the front, both phones have a 16MP selfie shooter.

iQOO 11 Pro is backed by a 4,700mAh battery and supports 200W wired and 50W wireless charging. iQOO 11 has a 5,000mAh battery and tops out at 120W fast wired charging (no wireless).