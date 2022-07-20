iQoo 10 Pro, iQoo 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: iQOO has officially introduced iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro smartphones in China. The iQOO 10 Pro has a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED curved screen with LTPO 3.0 technology, support for 10bit color, peak brightness of 1500nit, variable refresh rate of 120Hz and 1000Hz touch sampling rate. Read on to know more.

iQOO 10 series Price in India

The iQOO 10 starts at CNY 3699 (Rs. 43,844) for 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 3999 (Rs. 47,393) for 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 4299 (Rs. 50,954) for 12GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4699 (Rs. 55,695) for 12GB + 512GB variant. On the other hand, the iQOO 10 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (Rs. 59,250) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 5499 (Rs. 65,177) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 5999 (Rs. 71,110) for 12GB + 512GB variant.

iQOO 10 Pro specifications

The iQOO 10 Pro has a 6.78-inch 2K+ AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and a 4,550mAh battery that supports 200W fast charging and will keep the lights on. It packs up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

In terms of optics, the iQOO 10 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup: 50MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide, and 14.6MP telephoto. It features a 32MP selfie shooter on the front. The iQOO 10 Pro boots Android 12-based OriginOS out of the box.