IPS Reshuffle: Yeshwant Jethwa Is New Vigilance Director

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday effected a reshuffle in senior IPS cadre in which a total of seven officers were transferred and given new tasks. The Home Department has issued a notification in this regard.

As per the notification, 1994-batch IPS officer Yeshwant Kumar Jethwa, at present Additional DG of Police, Law & Order, has been posted as Director, Vigilance.

1992-batch IPS officer Lalit Das, at present Additional DG of Police (HQ), has been posted as Director, Intelligence.

Meanwhile, 1995-batch IPS officer, RK Sharma, at present Director, Intelligence, has been transferred and posted as Additional DG of Police, Law & Order.

Besides, 1990-batch IPS officer, Sudhanshu Sarangi, at present CMD, OSPHWC, has been transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Home Department.

Similarly, 1994-batch IPS officer Sanjeeb Panda, at present Transport Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as Additional DGP of Crime Branch. He is also allowed to remain in additional Charge of OSPHWC.

Arun Bothra, at present CMD, OSRTC & CEO CRUT has been transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner.

This apart, 1197-batch IPS officer, Asheet Kumar Panigrahi, at present IG, Home Guards, and Fire Services, has been transferred and posted as IG, Vigilance.

