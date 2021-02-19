IPS Reshuffle: Ashish Singh Appointed As Excise Commissioner Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today effected a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre in which two senior officers were given new tasks.

The General Administration and Public Grievances Department has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the order, 2004-batch IPS officer, Ashish Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Excise Commissioner of Odisha. The senior police officer is currently serving as DIG Police at Central Range.

On the other hand, the incumbent Excise Commissioner Anjan Kumar Manik has been transferred.

Manik, a 2005-batch IAS officer, has been posted as Inspector General of Registration, Cuttack, the GA & PG Department notification further read.