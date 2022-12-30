IPS Reshuffle: Akhileshvar Singh, Brijesh Kumar Promoted To DIG Rank, 11 Dists Get New SP

Bhubaneswar: In a major reshuffle in IPS cadre, Odisha government today promoted Akhileshvar Singh and Brijesh Kumar Rai to the rank of DIG.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department stated that Akhileshvar Singh who is posted as Jagatsinghpur Superintenent of Police (SP), is now transferred and posted as DIG, SAP. Similarly, Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai has been transferred as DIG, Angul.

Bhadrak SP Charansingh Meena also got promotion. Meena has now been appointed as DIG, Fire Services and Home Guards.

Similarly, SP Jajpur Rahul PR has been transferred and posted as Jagatsinghpur SP. Senior IPS officer Sagarika Nath, who is posted as Sundargarh SP, has now been appointed Balasore SP.

Sudhandhu Sekhar Mishra, currently posted as SP Balasore, has been transferred and now posted as SP, Angul.

SP Angul, Jagmohan Meena is now posted as Ganjam SP.

Dhenkanal SP MS L. Divya has been transferred and now posted as Vigilance SP.

Nuapada SP Pratyush Diwakar has been shifted as SP Sundargarh.

Kandhamal SP Vinit Agarwal will take charge as SP Jajpur.

Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli, is now posted as SP Bhadrak.

SDPO Baliguda, Gundala Reddy, is now posted as SP Nuadapa.

SDPO Malkangiri, Suvendu Patra, is now posted as SP Kandhamal.

SDPO Kesinga, Abhinav Sonkar, is now posted as SP Koraput.

Gyanaranjan Mohapatra, OPS at present, posted as SP Special Branch has been transferred and now posted as SP Dhenkanal.