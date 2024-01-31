IPS Pinak Mishra Assumes Charge As Puri SP

Puri: A 2011-batch IPS officer, Pinak Mishra today took charge as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Puri district. Mishra said that he was fateful to get a chance to work in Puri.

“Crime has no place in a holy place like Puri. Strict action will be taken against the criminals to maintain law and order in Puri town and district,” the new SP Mr Mishra said at a press conference after assuming charge on Wednesday.

Mr Mishra said that he feels blessed to have taken charge as the SP in the holy town of Puri. He said that he got the opportunity to serve the people of Puri due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

The SP said that he felt fortunate to have been given the responsibility of managing the sacred festival of Rath Yatra and added that all the work will be done with the help of people from all walks of life.

Before taking up the new assignment, Mishra had the darshan of Lord Jagannath and sibling deities and took blessings yesterday.