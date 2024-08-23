IPS officers Ashish Singh, DS Kutey asked to submit written statements within 30 days

Bhubaneswar: More trouble seems to be mounting for IPS officers Ashish Singh and DS Kutey, as the Home Department has sought a written statement of defence from the two senior police officers within 30 days.

The Home Department in Government of Odisha has served memorandums to the two IPS officers outlining the charges of gross misconduct and supporting evidence in the form of annexures. An inquiry will be held for charges not admitted, and failure to comply may result in an ex-parte inquiry, the memorandum mentioned. These charges are supported by detailed evidence and statements provided in the annexures attached to the memorandum.

The specific charges against Ashish Kumar Singh, IPS, as outlined in the memorandum, include- Allegations of misconduct in his role as an IPS officer; Breach of Rule-8 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969; and attempting to bring political or outside influence to bear upon superior authorities, violating Rule-18 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

On the orders of the Election Commission of India, Ashish Kumar Singh, IPS, was transferred to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on deputation for election-related duty.

IPS Singh is charged with gross misconduct during his tenure as Inspector General of Police, CM’s Security. He allegedly misrepresented medical facts to avail leave, which was later found to be unjustified by a Special Medical Board. His actions are deemed a violation of Rule 3 of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, the memorandum reads.

Similarly, the Home Dept memorandum addresses proposed disciplinary action against Dhirendra Sambhaji Kutey, IPS, for alleged misconduct. D.S. Kutey is directed to submit a written statement of defense within 30 days.

Dhirendra Sambhaji Kutey, IPS, is charged with undue interference in the conduct of elections during the Simultaneous General Election-2024.

He allegedly misused his position as Special Secretary to the Chief Minister to influence election-related officials. His actions are deemed a violation of Rule 3 and Rule 5(4) of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968.