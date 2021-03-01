IPS Officer Satyajit Mohanty Assumes Office As OPSC Chief

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Satyajit Mohanty assumed the office as the chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

Mohanty was earlier serving as the Director-General of Fire Services, Commandant General of Home Guards and Director of Civil Defence, Odisha.

He will hold the post of OPSC chairman till he attains the age of 62, said a notification of the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

Mohanty, an IPS officer of 1988 batch, had earlier served in many important positions in the State police administration. He worked as SP of Koraput, Rourkela, Cuttack and Balasore districts. Besides, Mohanty had served as the Additional SP of Puri.

In July 2018, Mohanty was appointed as the new commissioner of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissionerate and later Director of Intelligence before assuming the office of the DG of fire services.