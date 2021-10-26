IPS K Siva Subramani Appointed As CBI SP

Bhubaneswar: IPS officer K Siva Subramani, present SP of Dhenkanal has been appointed as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) SP.

Issuing a notification in this regard, the Home Department of the State Government said that Subramani’s appointment will be on deputation basis for a period of four years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

“The services of Shri K. Siva Subramani IPS (OD: 2010) at present S.P. Dhenkanal are placed at the disposal of the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs for his appointment as Superintendent of Police in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on deputation basis for a period of four years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier and he is relieved of his duties in order to take up his new assignment at the Centre,” the notification read.

Notably, K Siva Subramani is 2010-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, who was earlier managing the Maoist area of the Bolangir region.