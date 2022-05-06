IPS Arun Bothra Assumes Charge As Addl DG Of Crime Branch

Cuttack: Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra assumed charge as the Additional Director General of Police of the Criminal Investigation Department – Crime Branch on Friday.

On the occasion of the assumption of charge, Bothra said that he would work with the support of all staff and officials of the CID-CB and lay emphasis on convictions. He further added that cybercrimes will be a focus area in the current scenario.

Bothra, a 1996-batch IPS officer was posted to the Crime Branch as ADG in an IPS rejig effected on April 29. He took over as ADG Crime Branch from Sanjeeb Panda, who has been posted as Director of Intelligence.