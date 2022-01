Bhubaneswar: Odisha Water Resources, I&PR Minister Raghunandan Das has been tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The lawmaker took Twitter to inform the development. Das also urged people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Earlier, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das, Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra have also been tested positive for Covid-19.