IPL Season 16 To Be Streamed In Odia

Cuttack: Season 16 of the Indian Premiere League, in a first, will now also be conducted in Odia in the current year. While anchor Loria Mohanty from Cuttack district in Odisha will host the ‘Match Centre Live’ before the match, commentator Nishant Majithia will head the IPL Odia feed as the producer. Mohanty, a resident of Trisulia in Cuttack, was selected after three rounds of audition which was held last month and will be heading for Mumbai today. With a 12-year long career in anchoring, this will be the first of its kind opportunity for her.

The half an hour long show will comprise panel discussions, cricket commentary and graphics, all of which will be condcuted in Odia and have guests from the State including Debashish Mohanty, Basant Mohanty and Biplab Samantray.

Along with it, the beginning, middle and end of the innings will be streamed in the native language.