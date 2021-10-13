IPL Qualifier 2: Varun Chakravarthy’s Fabulous Spell Restrict DC To 135/5

Dubai: Delhi Capitals (DC) could only muster 135 for five in 20 overs as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restricted the blue army with the magical spell of Varun Chakraborty.

In Qualifier 2 of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, Chasing a target of 136 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be aiming to build momentum in their chase against Delhi Capitals (DC).

KKR managed to maintain a stranglehold over DC batters and this further resulted in the dismissal of skipper Rishabh Pant (6) and the task of reaching a competitive score rested on the shoulders of Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer.

In the final three overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 36 more runs and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 130-run mark.

Varun Chakravarthy was in top form for KKR, taking two wickets in four overs.

The spinner only conceded two wickets. Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson took a wicket each for the Eoin Morgan-led franchise.