IPL PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan beat Punjab as Tyagi pulls off last-over magic

Dubai: Rajasthan Royals eked out a 2-run win against the Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Tuesday. The Kings looked to be the favourites as the match trudged towards its conclusion but Royals’ bowler Kartik Tyagi bowled an excellent final over to restrict the Kings to 183/4 in 20 overs.

This game was in Punjab’s hands and there was no way Rajasthan would have stolen it. But they did the unthinkable. And also, not to forget the brilliant fielding by Chetan Sakariya at short third man in the 19th over when he saved three crucial runs at death for his team. Punjab needed four runs in the last over but Tyagi conceded just one run and took two wickets to guide his team home.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 185 all out in 20 overs (Yashaswi Jaiswal 49, Mahipal Lomror 43; Arshdeep Singh 5/32, Shami 3/21)

Punjab Kings: 183/4 in 20 overs ( Mayank Agarwal 67, KL Rahul 49; Kartik Tyagi 2/29)