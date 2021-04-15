IPL Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 runs

Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 runs to go top of the table with 4 points in two games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their IPL 2021 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Glenn Maxwell’s 59 off 41 helped RCB set a 150-run target at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. But despite a good stand, SRH failed to get past the finish line as a three-wicket over from Shahbaz Ahmed rattled SRH’s deep batting line-up.

Warner’s fantastic half-century went in vain as a monumental collapse.

SRH was right on track for a win with David Warner and Manish Pandey stitching an 83-run stand for the second wicket but the side lost the plot in the middle overs. SRH collapsed from 96/1 to 123/6 within 4.4 overs and managed 143/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

SRH needed just 35 of 24 balls – with 8 wickets in hand, but they lost 7 wickets scoring only 29 and lost the match by 6 runs.