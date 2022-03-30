IPL legends name 3 teams that impressed them the most in TATA IPL 2022

As all the teams in the TATA IPL 2022 finished their first league games, cricket experts Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina and Dhawal Kulkarni named three teams that left them impressed with their performances.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, who has played for five IPL sides in the past, said during an episode of Cricket Live on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL, “I am a fan of Delhi Capitals’ fighting spirit. They could have easily lost the match looking at the position they were in against Mumbai Indians, but Axar Patel batted brilliantly and finished the game for his team. David Warner hasn’t joined the side yet. Anrich Nortje isn’t fit yet. If these two join the Delhi squad, then this team will become even stronger.”

Former India cricketer and IPL legend Suresh Raina said on Cricket Live on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL, “Punjab Kings have impressed me a lot. The way they played in their first game. A new captain, a new-look team, and all the players showed their full strength. The collective effort put in by them while chasing a target in excess of 200 shows that their team combination is very good and it will bode them well in the times to come.”

Former India pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, who has plied his trade for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions in the IPL, said during Cricket Live show, “Gujarat Titans has impressed me a lot. The new talents under the leadership of Hardik Pandya have put up a very good performance in their opening game. I am very impressed with this team.”