IPL Fake Tickets Racket Busted, Five Held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Central District busted a IPL fake tickets racket on Wedneday. Five people, who have been charged with printing fake tickets for the matches of the cash-rich league, have been held. Three of them are said to be minors.

Notably, the sixteenth edition of the T20 tournament is currently underway. Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, home to the Delhi Capitals franchise, is set to host a total of 7 matches in the league stage of the competition this year.

Further update is awaited regarding this development.

