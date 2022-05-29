IPL Creates Guinness World Record With Largest Cricket Jersey

Ahmedabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final on Sunday witnessed the world’s largest cricket jersey which established a Guinness World Record.

Ahead of the final, Indian Premier League organisers produced a special moment. They revealed the world’s largest cricket jersey ahead of the match.

The jersey measured 66 x 42 meters creating a Guinness World Record.

Ravi Shastri made the announcement of the historical moment and the certificate for the world record was handed to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah, and IPL chairman Brajesh Patel.

The moment was a special one for fans as they witnessed a historical moment in the tournament.

Two teams Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are playing the final of IPL 2022.