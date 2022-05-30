IPL Betting Racket Busted In Ganjam; 4 Held, Rs 7.60 Lakh Seized

Ganjam: Police on Monday busted an IPL betting racket in the Aska area of Ganjam district and arrested four persons with the seizure of Rs 7.60 lakh and other valuables.

After getting information, the local police conducted a near Subarneswar temple in Aska and busted the betting racket.

While four persons were nabbed, six other gamblers managed to flee from the spot.

The police seized Rs 7.60 lakh cash and 6 mobile phones from the possession of the arrested persons.

With the start of IPL season, online betting is on the rise and many students and adults are falling prey to gambling to try their luck.