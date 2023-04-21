IPL 2033 Updated Points Table; Faf du Plessis Holds Orange Cap, Mohammed Siraj Bags Purple Cap

New Delhi: Capitals finally opened their account on the points table with a crucial 4-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi suffered a few hiccups in the chase before Axar Patel took them over the line in the final over with four balls to spare. Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore outclassed Punjab Kings at Punjab Cricket Association, IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Faf du Plessis, who played only as a batter, scored a sublime 84 while Virat Kohli, who returned as RCB captain for the match, hit a sublime 59 to help RCB post 174/4 in 20 overs. While Mohammed Siraj brought his A-game on the table while defending the target as he claimed a four-wicket haul to restrict Punjab Kings to 150 in 18.2 overs.

Points Table After DC vs KKR

RR remain at the top of table with 8 points and a Net Run Rate of 1.043, while KL Rahul’s LSG are right behind them on the second spot with 8 points and an NRR of 0.709. CSK have 6 points in 5 matches with an NNR of 0.265. Gujrat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have 6 points each but they are placed in the same order on the basis of their NRR.

Orange Cap

RCB captain Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap with 343 runs from six games. Delhi Capitals David Warner jumped to the second spot with 285 runs in 6 matches followed by Virat Kohli who has 279 runs in 6 matches. Orange cap winner of last season RR’s Jos Buttler is placed at the fourth spot with 244 runs from six games. While KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer, who has 234 runs from five games is fifth.

Purple Cap

Mohammed Siraj is the new holder of the Purple Cap with 12 wickets in 6 matches, followed by Lucknow Super Giants paceman Mark Wood with 11 scalps in just 4 games. While Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is at the third place with 11 wickets in 6 matches.

Rashid Khan has also picked the 11 wickets and is placed at the fourth spot. While his teammate Mohammed Shami with 10 wickets is currently at the fifth spot.