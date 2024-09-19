Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the forthcoming 2025 season is expected to follow the previous year’s pattern.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to conduct it overseas, likely in the Middle East, around the third or fourth weekend of November. The IPL 2024 auction was hosted in Dubai, and there is a possibility that the IPL 2025 auction may take place in another Gulf city, such as Doha or Abu Dhabi.

Although the exact dates have not been finalized, BCCI officials have informally proposed two potential periods to the franchises: either in the second week of November or the third week of December.

Considering the auction is anticipated to last two days, the BCCI is meticulously addressing logistical challenges to ensure the presence of essential stakeholders. “The dates being considered are around November 16-17 or between December 15 and 20. The BCCI operations team is assessing these options,” a source familiar with the matter revealed.

The previous year’s auction occurred in Dubai, but “nothing has been finalized as of yet,” another source stated. “The BCCI is examining various alternatives, and the franchises will be duly notified about the definitive location.” An official declaration is anticipated in the forthcoming weeks.

Following a meeting with franchise owners in July, the BCCI committed to disclosing the revised retention policy for the IPL 2025 auction by the second week of August. Nonetheless, there has been no formal communication to date, which has caused unease among the franchises.

Insiders at the BCCI suggest that an official update detailing the regulations should be dispatched to the franchises by the end of this week or, at the latest, by early next week. With the auction possibly occurring abroad again, the franchises are required to organize their travel itineraries and coordinate logistical details.