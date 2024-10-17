Riyadh: The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is expected to take place on November 24 and 25 in Riyadh.

Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially announced it, the franchises have been informally notified about the schedule. Despite last year’s auction occurring in Dubai, the Middle East has been chosen again for this event. London and Singapore were initially considered, but Saudi Arabia was selected due to its favourable time zone for broadcasting.

Sources close to the situation report that the Board and IPL officials are nearing the finalization of a venue that can host the entire group, including the 10 franchises’ delegations and a substantial crew from Jio and Disney Star, for three days. While Saudi Arabia is more costly than Dubai, the Board views the IPL as the world’s premier cricket league and believes it is crucial to explore new markets to expand its fan base.

