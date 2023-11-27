IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians, Cricketer gives first reaction after parting ways with Gujarat Titans

Mumbai: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who led IPL team Gujarat Titans (GT) in the tournament’s last two editions, is set to return to Mumbai Indians (MI) as both franchises have finalised an all-cash deal trade-off.

Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket for Gujarat Titans, said, “As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one IPL championship and one appearance in the final. He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!” Nita M. Ambani said.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) after his sensational transfer to Mumbai Indians, all-rounder Pandya took a trip down the lane.

The 30-year-old recalled how Mumbai Indians acquired the services of the all-rounder at a bargain price. Five-time winners Mumbai had signed Pandya for INR 10 lakh at the IPL 2015 auction. “This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back. #OneFamily @mipaltan,” Pandya captioned his post. Interestingly, there was no mention of Gujarat Titans in Pandya’s first statement since his return to the Mumbai camp.

According to a previous report, relations were not all that smooth between Pandya and Gujarat Titans prior to the last season of the world’s richest T20 league. Thus, Hardik ‘initiated discussions’ with his former franchise for a move away to Mumbai ahead of IPL 2024. Before his appointment as the captain of the GT franchise, Pandya was released by Mumbai Indians before the 2022 mega auction.