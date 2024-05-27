IPL 2024: Complete list of winners including Orange Cap, Purple Cap and more
Chennai: The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) came to a close on Sunday with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) winning the title for the third time. KKR, led by Shreyas Iyer, clinched the trophy after they got the better of Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.
There were several individual and team awards that were given away in the post-match presentation ceremony. KKR held aloft the IPL winners’ trophy whereas SRH received the runners-up cheque and medals.
RCB’s Virat Kohli (741 runs) won the Orange Cap whereas PBKS pacer Harshal Patel (24 wickets) clinched the Purple Cap. Nitish Kumar Reddy, the 21 year-old who scored 303 runs this season including two fifties, won the Emerging Player of the Season.
Complete list of awards and it’s winners from IPL 2024:
- Winners: Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 20 crore)
- Runners-up: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 12.5 crore)
- Emerging Player of the Season: Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 10 lakh)
- Orange Cap: Virat Kohli (Rs 10 lakh)
- Purple Cap: Harshal Patel (Rs 10 lakh)
- Super Striker of the Season: Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs 10 lakh)
- Ultimate fantasy player: Sunil Narine (Rs 10 lakh)
- Most Valuable Player: Sunil Narine (Rs 10 lakh)
- Most sixes of the season: Abhishek Sharma (Rs 10 lakh)
- Most fours of the season: Travis Head (Rs 10 lakh)
- Catch of the season: Ramandeep Singh (Rs 10 lakh)
- Best pitch and ground of the season: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (Rs 50 lakh)
- Fairplay award: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 10 lakh)
- Match awards
- Player of the Match: Mitchell Starc (Rs 5 lakh)
- Ultimate fantasy player of the match: Mitchell Starc (Rs 1 lakh)
- Electric striker of the match: Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 1 lakh)
- Green dot balls of the match: Harshit Rana (Rs 1 lakh)
- Most fours of the match: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Rs 1 lakh)
- Most sixes of the match: Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 1 lakh)
