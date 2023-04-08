IPL 2023: Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After LSG vs SRH Match

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants secured a convincing victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 20223 match on Friday. With the result, Lucknow now have two wins in three matches which lift them the top spot in the league standings. Hyderabad, as a result of the loss, have dropped to the bottom of the table, having failed to secure a single win in their two matches so far.

Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to lead the list of top-scoring batters with 149 runs to his name in two matches. He is followed by Lucknow Super Giants’ Kyle Mayers who now has 139 runs in three matches to his name. Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals are the next batters on the list.

In terms of the bowling unit, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood sits top of the list with 8 wickets in two matches to his name. He wasn’t a part of the playing XI against Hyderabad. The second spot too is occupied by an LSG player, with Ravi Bishnoi slotting in behind Wood, having taken a total of 6 wickets in 8 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy, Gujarat Giants’ Rashid Khan, and Punjab Kings’ Nathan Ellis complete the top 5.