IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Snatch Win From Rajasthan Royals In ‘Dramatic’ Last Ball Thriller

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 52 of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Riding on a superb innings from Jos Buttler (95 off 59) coupled with an unbeaten 66 off 38 from captain Sanju Samson, Rajasthan opting to bat first, posted 214/2. In response, Hyderabad registered a thrilling last-ball win.